UEFA human rights, environmental strategy meets challenges

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA has set itself a goal of ending racism in the European game by 2030. It’s part of a human rights and environmental strategy that had an uneasy launch on Friday. Other long-term targets include “zero episodes” of child abuse, embedding rights principles into all strategic decisions, and reaching “net zero carbon by 2040″ across European soccer. UEFA project director Michele Uva acknowledges the headline goal on racism is “an ambitious target but we are looking to do it.” However, one group distanced itself from involvement saying the project “places human rights solely as a public relations matter.”