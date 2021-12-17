Julia Roberts crashed George Clooney’s appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

By Marianne Garvey

Julia Roberts delivered the ultimate photo bomb while George Clooney was appearing virtually on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

While Clooney was talking about his new movie, “The Tender Bar,” which he directed, Roberts slid into the frame sitting in a chair with sunglasses on. She didn’t say a word then slid out of frame again.

Clooney and Kimmel had been talking to young actor Daniel Ranieri about his role in the movie when Roberts made her blink and you missed it cameo.

“Oh my goodness, wow. Holy moly,” Kimmel said. “George, I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but there’s a woman sitting next to you.”

Clooney didn’t address the joke at all.

“Maybe I hallucinated that. It looked like Julia Roberts though,” Kimmel laughed.

Clooney and Roberts are together because they are currently filming “Ticket to Paradise.”

“The Tender Bar” hits theaters Dec. 18 and on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 7.

Watch Roberts crash the conversation here.

