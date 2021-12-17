Iran nuke talks adjourn, Europeans say pause disappointing

By KIYOKO METZLER

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Talks aimed at salvaging Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have adjourned to allow Iran’s chief negotiator to return home for consultations. This comes after a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran. European diplomats said on Friday it was “a disappointing pause” and negotiators are “rapidly reaching the end of the road.” Participants said they aim to resume before the end of the year, though they haven’t yet firmed up a date. The talks in Vienna opened late last month after more than five months after the arrival of a new hard-line government in Iran. The United States has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks.