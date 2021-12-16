State Rep. Dave Williams seeks to unseat Congressman Doug Lamborn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- State Representative Dave Williams says that if he's chosen in the June Primary - he'll bring the "change and action that El Paso County needs."

Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn has held onto his 5th Congressional Seat for eight straight terms, 16 years total.

Thursday, KRDO sat down with the Republican hopeful who explained why he thinks he deserves that congressional seat.

“The district has suffered," Williams said. "It has suffered in many ways, including the loss of space command.”

Williams - who has served in the statehouse since 2016, says cracks are developing in Lamborn's record of service. For proof - he cites the Congressman's recent legal troubles.

A lawsuit, filed by a former military aide in Lamborn's office, claims that Lamborn, "Refused to implement or follow reasonable and responsible COVID-19 protocols, resulting in the widespread transmission of the virus throughout both the district and Washington, D.C. Offices."

The House Ethics Committee is also investigating Lamborn for other allegations claimed in the lawsuit. Including claims that Lamborn allowed his son to live in the U.S. Capitol basement.

“The fact that our congressman is under that kind of scrutiny and investigation is troubling,” Rep. Williams said.

Politically, Williams considers himself a staunch conservative who doesn't shy away from that platform. He told KRDO he's pro-life and "100%" pro-2nd Amendment.

He said if elected, he would continue to challenge Colorado's Red Flag gun laws at the federal level.

“It is unconstitutional on its face," he claims. "It violates the 2nd amendment rights of law-abiding citizens as well as the Constitution of Colorado.”

KRDO reached out to Congressman Lamborn who did not comment on Williams directly. Instead, Lamborn's office emphasized that President Trump's former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is backing him in the upcoming re-election bid.