Quickly hits 7 3-pointers, short-handed beat Rockets 116-103

HOUSTON (AP) — Immanuel Quickly hit seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help the short-handed New York Knicks beat the Houston Rockets 116-103 on Thursday night. New York snapped a four-game losing streak, winning for just the second time in its last nine games. Houston has lost four of five since a seven-game winning streak. Evan Fournier added 23 points for New York, and Julius Randle had 21. Daniel Theis led Houston with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

