Power likely not restored to all in Colorado Springs for another day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Thousands of Southern Coloradans were still in the dark Thursday up and down the Front Range, a full day since extreme winds finally stopped. Colorado Springs Utilities says unfortunately some neighborhoods could be in the dark for another day.

"Our crews will continue to work that 24/7 schedule until every customer is restored," said Travas Deal, Colorado Springs Utilities Chief Operating Officer. "But right now, we anticipate it'll be through tomorrow before we're seeing all the restorations back.”

Springs Utilities says every single available crew member is out working Thursday, moving as fast as they can. At least 50 power poles went down around the Colorado Springs area Wednesday, and those take about 6 to 8 hours to fix.

Plus, in some cases, linemen might not even be able to work on a house until an electrician sees it first.

"Look at your home, see if it's safe," said Deal. "If you're out of power, see if you see any visible damage on your rooftop and make sure you're calling a licensed electrician to make those repairs so we can restore you very timely.”

And when it comes to restoring power, the areas with the biggest impact are being fixed first.

"Our restoration priorities are really based off of volume," said Deal. "So we try to restore those bigger areas first to get as many people back with the same amount of man-hours. So some of those smaller outages will take the most time, and those are the ones that will take until tomorrow.”