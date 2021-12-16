Police: 3 killed when SUV, firetruck collide in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — Three people were killed when a firetruck collided with a sport utility vehicle, then plowed over a sidewalk and into a building in a Kansas City entertainment district. Police said the collision happened Wednesday night as the truck was headed to an emergency call with its lights flashing and sirens blaring. The impact forced the firetruck and the SUV over a sidewalk, where a woman was hit. The vehicles came to a stop in a building that had been home to the Riot Room, a bar and music venue that recently closed. Two victims were found soon after the crash in the sport utility vehicle. Police say the pedestrian’s body was found in the rubble Thursday.