Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The contestant from Alaska has been crowned Miss America at an event marking the competition’s 100th anniversary. What began as a 1921 Atlantic City beauty pageant has evolved away from the emphasis on looks alone with a new focus on leadership, talent and communication skills. Contestants are no longer judged on physical appearance. Fifty-one contestants representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia were competing for the centennial crown and $100,000 in college scholarships. Emma Broyles of Alaska was named the winner Thursday night.