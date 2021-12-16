House subpoenas Meadows contact who pushed false fraud claim

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is subpoenaing James P. “Phil” Waldron, a onetime contact of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows who pushed false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The Jan. 6 committee’s chairman cited reports of Waldron’s communications with Meadows and members of Congress about his unfounded theories in the weeks before the insurrection by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Thompson also cited a PowerPoint presentation that the committee said Waldron used to brief lawmakers on Jan. 5. Thompson called it “an alarming blueprint for overturning a nationwide election.”