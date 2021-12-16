Forsberg, Preds beat Avs 5-2 as both teams battle COVID

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the streaking Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Thursday night in a game between rosters wrecked by COVID-19 outbreaks. Tanner Jeannot scored and added an assist, and Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm also scored. Juuse Saros made 24 saves to help Nashville extended its season-best winning streak to six games. Colton Sissons had three assists. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves as the Avs ended a five-game winning streak.