Delaware judge rejects Fox News motion to dismiss lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge says that a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems can go forward. In a ruling released Thursday, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis denied the cable news giant’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Dominion filed the lawsuit against Fox earlier this year alleging that some of its employees elevated false charges that Dominion had changed votes in the 2020 election and spread Donald Trump allies claims of fraud by the voting machine company. There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election, a fact that a range of officials across the country and Trump’s own attorney general confirmed.