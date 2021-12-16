Skip to Content
Crews respond to Colorado Springs garage fire

CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to structure fire near Polk St. and Cascade Ave.

Engine 2 arrived at 2710 Wood Ave. around 5:30 p.m. According to CSFD, the fire was coming from a detached garage.

This is a developing story.

