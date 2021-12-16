Colorado seeks bolster fentanyl fight amid overdose crisis

DENVER (AP) — Colorado officials have announced legislation that would boost law enforcement resources to fight the distribution of fentanyl, part of efforts to stem an opioid crisis that has the state on track to surpass last year’s record for the largest number of overdose deaths in a single year. The proposed law will be introduced during the 2022 legislative session. It aims to disrupt drug supply chains, dismantle drug networks, increase public awareness of fentanyl risks and increase the ability to identify fentanyl production during distribution. The measure was announced at a news conference Thursday attended by the state attorney general, lawmakers from both parties and law enforcement officials.