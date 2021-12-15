EU regulators: J&J vaccine booster OK to give after 2 months

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union drugs regulator said Wednesday that people 18 and older can receive a booster shot for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after their initial shot of the one-dose vaccine. The European Medicines Agency also said the J&J vaccine can be used as a booster dose in people who have had two shots of the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna. The recommendations by the agency’s human medicines committee give countries more flexibility as they roll out or accelerate booster campaigns to tackle the spread of the new omicron variant. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to Johnson & Johnson booster doses in October.