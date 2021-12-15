Dutch judge: Remove tweets comparing unvaccinated to Jews

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A judge has ordered a Dutch right-wing populist lawmaker to take down four tweets in which he drew comparisons between coronavirus lockdown measures and the treatment of Jews under the Nazi regime. The judge said Wednesday that Thierry Baudet “instrumentalized” the suffering of Jews. Two Jewish organizations and a group of Holocaust survivors went to court in Amsterdam to demand the tweets be removed, describing them as “seriously insulting and unnecessarily hurtful to the murdered victims of the Holocaust, survivors and relatives.” The judge in Amsterdam said the comparison went “beyond what can can be justified in the interests of robust public debate.” Baudet tweeted that he will appeal.