Devils get G Gillies from Blues for future considerations

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have acquired goaltender Jon Gillies from the St. Louis Blues for future considerations. Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald says Gillies will report to New Jersey. The 27-year old appeared in one game for the Blues this season. He has played in 13 games over four seasons with St. Louis and Calgary. Gillies signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Dec. 8 and made 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim four days later. He also played in five minor league games, posting a 3-1-0 mark with a 1.76 goals-against average in four AHL starts.