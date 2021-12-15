City of Asheville employee Brown receives award, national recognition for heroism

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — An Asheville city worker has been honored for saving the life of a man who was considering suicide.

In March 2021, Anthony “Buzz” Brown spotted a man standing on the Sand Hill Road overpass over Interstate 40. He stopped and talked the man out of taking his own life.

For his actions, Brown got the city’s Quality Service Award and a $1,500 bonus.

This month, Brown received the 2021 Heroism Award from the American Water Works Association, which recognized him because he’s a technician for Asheville Water Resources.

