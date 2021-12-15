Amazon driver says he didn’t expect recognition after fixing blown over Christmas décor

By BRIDGET CHAVEZ

KEIZER, Oregon (KPTV) — An Amazon delivery driver who gained praised after he was caught on camera fixing a Keizer woman’s Christmas decorations that were blown over by a windstorm is speaking out.

Tyrone Wallace told FOX 12 that he was just doing the right thing and had no idea the homeowner would share the video.

“As I was walking up to the house, I did notice that the decorations were blown all over the place and I just felt like I wanted to do something that anybody else would do, just I’m going up to their house and let me straighten up,” Wallace said.

The generous act was all caught on camera by Miriam Sierra’s security camera.

“One by one, he’s strategically placing it back in their little spots, making sure it was standing up. It was just the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen,” Sierra told FOX 12.

Sierra didn’t know who the driver was at the time. However, since the story first aired on Sunday, FOX 12 was able to track down Wallace and his boss, Brent Davis.

“We talk as a team regularly about hand delivering packages as if it’s your own and deliver it the way you would wish to receive it on your own doorstep, and so watching that video and seeing him go the extra mile to take care of a customer, it really, I was really proud of him and it was really touching,” Davis said.

Wallace told FOX 12 he didn’t expect this kind of recognition.

“I wasn’t really anticipating anything to come from it. I was just trying to do the right thing and fix it up for her,” he said.

Sierra thanked Wallace for going above and beyond to help her out.

“I’m very grateful that she was speechless and that she’s very welcome, and I’m just glad that I was able to help,” Wallace said.

A sweet story and a reminder to all that a little kindness goes a long way.

