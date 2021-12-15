Alabama church prepares for funeral after elderly woman is struck by car and killed

By LACEY BEASLEY

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A 91-year-old woman and her 93-year-old husband walked to mass Sunday evening when both were hit by a car at the intersection of Government Street and Little Flower Avenue.

The woman, identified as Mary Jane Jackson, unfortunately died on the scene. Her husband, Horace “Bubba” Jackson, taken to the hospital where he remains, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

“It was horrifying as we learned later, they were actually returning from a very delightful event,” said Father Johnny Savoie, priest at St. Pius Catholic Church where the Jackson’s attended. “I think they’d gone to a wedding and were returning back to Mobile and wanted to attend mass, but they arrived in Mobile a little late, so they went to a later mass that evening.”

Father Johnny said the couple got married in the church 6 years ago. Both were widowed, reconnecting later in life.

Father Savoie officiated their ceremony, and he said Mary Jane will leave a lasting impact on this community.

“Both he and his wife were so well-connected with so many people and have deep roots both in Mobile and in the Catholic community,” he said. “It ripples throughout the parish. They’re going to be felt.”

The funeral for Mary Jane Jackson will be held at St. Pius Friday morning.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.