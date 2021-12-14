Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:11 PM
Published 10:41 PM

State closes and delays several testing, vaccine, and monoclonal antibody sites due to high wind warning

KRDO

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Several state-managed and partner community testing, vaccine, and monoclonal antibody sites will be closed or on a delayed start Wednesday due to the high wind warning.

All patients with appointments will be given information about rescheduling. For help, call 1-877-268-2962 or click here.

As the weather conditions evolve throughout Wednesday, additional community testing sites may be required to close.

Closed Testing Sites:

  • La Veta High School, La Veta
  • Saguache Community Building, Saguache
  • Walensburg Train Depot, Walsenberg

Below is a list of closed mobile vaccine clinics:

  • North Conejos School District parking lot, La Jara
  • North Railroad (parking lot off of East Main Street), Buena Vista
  • Ward Intermediate School (Crowley Middle School), Ordway 
  • Woodruff Memorial Library, La Junta

Closed Mobile Monoclonal Antibody Clinics:

  • Alamosa, 97 Stadium Dr.
  • Canon City, 201 N 6th St.
  • Colorado Springs, 750 Citadel Dr.
  • Trinidad, 412 Benedicta Ave.

For more weather information, click here.

News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content