State closes and delays several testing, vaccine, and monoclonal antibody sites due to high wind warning
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Several state-managed and partner community testing, vaccine, and monoclonal antibody sites will be closed or on a delayed start Wednesday due to the high wind warning.
All patients with appointments will be given information about rescheduling. For help, call 1-877-268-2962 or click here.
As the weather conditions evolve throughout Wednesday, additional community testing sites may be required to close.
Closed Testing Sites:
- La Veta High School, La Veta
- Saguache Community Building, Saguache
- Walensburg Train Depot, Walsenberg
Below is a list of closed mobile vaccine clinics:
- North Conejos School District parking lot, La Jara
- North Railroad (parking lot off of East Main Street), Buena Vista
- Ward Intermediate School (Crowley Middle School), Ordway
- Woodruff Memorial Library, La Junta
Closed Mobile Monoclonal Antibody Clinics:
- Alamosa, 97 Stadium Dr.
- Canon City, 201 N 6th St.
- Colorado Springs, 750 Citadel Dr.
- Trinidad, 412 Benedicta Ave.
Comments