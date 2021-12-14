State closes and delays several testing, vaccine, and monoclonal antibody sites due to high wind warning

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Several state-managed and partner community testing, vaccine, and monoclonal antibody sites will be closed or on a delayed start Wednesday due to the high wind warning.

All patients with appointments will be given information about rescheduling. For help, call 1-877-268-2962 or click here.

As the weather conditions evolve throughout Wednesday, additional community testing sites may be required to close.

Closed Testing Sites:

La Veta High School, La Veta

Saguache Community Building, Saguache

Walensburg Train Depot, Walsenberg

Below is a list of closed mobile vaccine clinics:

North Conejos School District parking lot, La Jara

North Railroad (parking lot off of East Main Street), Buena Vista

Ward Intermediate School (Crowley Middle School), Ordway

Woodruff Memorial Library, La Junta

Closed Mobile Monoclonal Antibody Clinics:

Alamosa, 97 Stadium Dr.

Canon City, 201 N 6th St.

Colorado Springs, 750 Citadel Dr.

Trinidad, 412 Benedicta Ave.

