7 migrants killed, 3 injured in car accident in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Police in Hungary say seven migrants have been killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop. The accident occurred just before midnight near the center of Morahalom, a town of around 6,000 people less than five miles from Hungary’s border with Serbia. Police said officers were inspecting the Serbian-registered vehicle when the driver attempted to flee the scene at high speed. The vehicle drove into a house and overturned. Seven people died at the scene, while the driver and three others were injured. The driver has been arrested.