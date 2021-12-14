Philippine leader quits from Senate race in latest flip-flop

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has withdrawn his candidacy for a Senate seat in next year’s elections in his latest change of mind over what he plans to do after his turbulent term ends. Critics say Duterte, once out of power, would likely face an array of lawsuits for his deadly anti-drugs crackdown. Duterte went to the Commission on Elections in Manila Tuesday and withdrew as a senatorial candidate. The leader did not give any reason for the move but his spokesman said it would allow the president to better focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to ensure peaceful elections. Duterte’s tough crackdown on criminality and drugs in the country has left more than 6,000 mostly petty suspects dead based on police figures.