Judge in Prince Andrew suit says document should be unsealed

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says a secret 2008 settlement that a lawyer for Prince Andrew says would protect him against a lawsuit claiming that he sexually abused an American when she was 17 should be made public. The agreement was reached between Virginia Giuffre and financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial in New York City. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska said in an order on Tuesday that there was no reason to keep settlement sealed. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.