How a Kennedy built an anti-vaccine juggernaut amid COVID-19

By MICHELLE R. SMITH

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine group has thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic. An investigation by The Associated Press finds that Children’s Health Defense has raked in money and followers as Kennedy used his star power as a member of one of America’s most famous families to open doors, raise money and lend his group credibility. The group’s newsletter and website use slanted information, cherry-picked facts and conspiracy theories to spread distrust of the COVID-19 vaccines. Experts say it has targeted its false claims at groups that may be more prone to distrust the vaccine, including mothers and Black Americans.