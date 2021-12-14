Florida company offers 2 free homes as worker incentive

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — While many companies are offering bonuses or higher pay as a way to lure and keep workers, a central Florida business is offering a drawing for two brand new and mortgage-free houses. Mechanical One President and CEO Jason James says he’s planning to hold the drawing next December. The company provides air conditioning and plumbing for new developments. He says his business model is “if we take care of our people, they are going to do more for us than any marketing budget.” To qualify, employees must work for the company for one year and take a financial literacy course paid for by Mechanical One.