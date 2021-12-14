China detects 2nd case of omicron variant

BEIJING (AP) — China has detected its second case of the omicron variant in a 67-year-old man who tested positive after more than two weeks of quarantine. State broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday said the man returned from overseas on Nov. 27 and underwent two weeks of quarantine and repeatedly tested negative for the virus. On Saturday, he flew to the southern city of Guangzhou where he maintains a residence and began another week of self-isolating at home. A day later he underwent a routine test and early on Monday, the district health department informed authorities that he had tested positive for the virus. China has largely contained the spread of COVID-19 since it was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.