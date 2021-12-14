Bud decreases in the retail marijuana market by $948, according to Colorado Department of Revenue

DENVER (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) just released the retail marijuana's average market rate (AMR) for next year.

According to CDOR's press release, this AMR report will expand throughout three months and will go into effect on January 1, 2022 until March 31, 2022.

Seed is one of the seven categories which saw an increase at $4 this quarter. However, five categories have decreased within the market. Bud has seen a decrease at $948, trim at $354, bud allocated for extraction at $345, trim allocated for extraction at $253, and wet whole plant decreased at $172. Immature plants are staying the same rate at $10.

Any unprocessed retail marijuana sold or transferred from retail marijuana facilities to retail marijuana product manufacturing facilities is categorized in the AMR median market. Marijuana quarterly reports are processed and calculated by the CDOR's Office of Research and Analysis and the Taxation Division and the Marijuana Enforcement Division.

The marijuana report for the 2022 year is generated and recorded in the marijuana inventory tracking system based on retail marijuana cultivators transactions from September 1, 2021 through November 30, 2021.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, the AMR database needs to meet certain a criteria:

transfers that originated at a retail cultivator;

transfers to retail stores or retail infused product manufacturers (retail MIPs);

transfers of unprocessed marijuana;

transfers between unaffiliated businesses;

transfers with a receiver price.

All transfers including bud, trim, bud allocated, trim allocated for extraction, and wet whole plant are priced per pound and calculated accordingly. The items in each category are classified as the median market price in all transfers.