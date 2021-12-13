Police release photos of vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run in New Mexico

By Maggie Krajewski

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A 7-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run near the ABQ BioPark Sunday night.

Albuquerque police said officers responded to the incident near Central Avenue and Tingley Drive around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a family of four was crossing Central Ave. after leaving the River of Lights when a gray or dark colored off-road vehicle ran a red light and hit the boy and his father.

Police say the driver left the scene and continued driving westbound on Central Ave.

The child died at the scene and his father was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition.

At this time police have not released the name or age of the child.

Police released photos of the vehicle involved early Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the driver of the vehicle should contact APD.

