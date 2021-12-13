Overturned semi-truck blocks traffic along northbound I-25 in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An overturned semi-truck in Pueblo blocked northbound lanes of I-25 near the Steel Mill.
According to CDOT, the crash happened between Exit 97A, Central Avenue, and Exit 97B, Abriendo Avenue.
By 3:10 p.m., crews were working to overturn the semi-trailer and move it out of the way.
This is a developing story.
Comments
1 Comment
If the picture above is from the accident site, then the News Crew needs a refresher course on identifying vehicles. The truck pictured above is NOT a semi-truck. rather, it is a box truck. SMH