Skip to Content
News
By
today at 3:16 PM
Published 3:23 PM

Overturned semi-truck blocks traffic along northbound I-25 in Pueblo

KRDO

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An overturned semi-truck in Pueblo blocked northbound lanes of I-25 near the Steel Mill.

According to CDOT, the crash happened between Exit 97A, Central Avenue, and Exit 97B, Abriendo Avenue.

By 3:10 p.m., crews were working to overturn the semi-trailer and move it out of the way.

This is a developing story.

News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

  1. If the picture above is from the accident site, then the News Crew needs a refresher course on identifying vehicles. The truck pictured above is NOT a semi-truck. rather, it is a box truck. SMH

Leave a Reply

Skip to content