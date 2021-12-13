Overturned semi-truck blocks traffic along northbound I-25 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An overturned semi-truck in Pueblo blocked northbound lanes of I-25 near the Steel Mill.

According to CDOT, the crash happened between Exit 97A, Central Avenue, and Exit 97B, Abriendo Avenue.

By 3:10 p.m., crews were working to overturn the semi-trailer and move it out of the way.

This is a developing story.