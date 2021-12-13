Nevada boxing panel gives itself oversight of charity events

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada boxing regulators have voted to close a legal loophole by giving themselves authority over charity unarmed combat events like one that led to the death last month of a UNLV student competitor after a fraternity boxing fundraiser. The chairman of the state Athletic Commission declared the rule “Nathan’s Law” to honor Nathan Valencia. He’s the 20-year-old who died from head injuries four days after his Nov. 19 bout sponsored by school-sanctioned fraternity Kappa Sigma. The rule aims to eliminate an exemption and give the commission oversight of competitions involving students and conducted by schools, universities and associated organizations. Las Vegas police have said no criminal charges will be filed in Valencia’s death.