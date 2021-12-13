From Armani to Zegna, 22 Milan brands plan live runway shows

MILAN (AP) — Milan menswear previews for fall/winter 2021-22 are returning to a mostly in-person format in January, with Zegna, Giorgio Armani, Fendi and Prada among the 22 brands staging live runway shows. The president of the Italian National Fashion Chamber said Monday that the success of the womenswear calendar in September, when there were more than 40 live runway previews, indicated that runway shows can be held safely with social distancing and masks. The Jan. 14-18 calendar also includes 24 in-person presentations, with just nine brands choosing to present digitally. Italy has seen the number of new coronavirus cases rising in recent weeks, but hospitalizations remain below critical thresholds.