Chicago expected to pay woman $2.9M over botched police raid

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago City Council is expected to approve a $2.9 million settlement to a woman who was handcuffed while naked by police officers during a botched 2019 raid of her home. The council’s Finance Committee unanimously recommended the settlement on Monday. The full City Council is set to consider the recommendation on Wednesday, but it almost always goes along with such recommendations. Young was getting ready for bed when police stormed into her home to serve a search warrant. An investigation revealed that the officers were at the wrong address. Young sued and the city’s legal department says her attorney has agreed to the proposed settlement.