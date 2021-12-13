Cardinals stumble at home again in 30-23 loss to Rams

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

Maybe the Arizona Cardinals should have stayed on the road. Home cooking doesn’t seem to sit well with them. Undefeated on the road, the Cardinals returned home the first time in a month and fell flat again, losing 30-23 to the Los Angeles Rams to tighten the NFC West race. Arizona moved the ball well against the Rams, but kept hurting itself with penalties and turnovers. Kyler Murray threw two interceptions and the Cardinals had consecutive penalties on their final drive, which ended in a sack. Los Angeles moved within one game of Arizona in the division.