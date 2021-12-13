Car crashes into Menomonee Falls home, causes gas leak

By Web Staff

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Menomonee Falls Fire Department announced that a car drove off the road, and into a home near Main and Rock Pointe in Menomonee Falls on Sunday, Dec. 12

Authorities did not describe the circumstances behind how the car went off-road into a home but reported that the car struck a gas meter attached to the home.

Reports show the crash into the gas meter caused the basement to fill with gas with readings in the “explosive range.”

Firefighters reportedly ventilated the house, and We Energies shut off the gas.

Thankfully, officials did not report any injuries in the home as a result of the crash.

Records indicate the driver of the car was transported to an area hospital.

The Waukesha Sheriff’s Office will reportedly conduct an investigation into the incident.

