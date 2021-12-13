Afghan musicians look to recreate famed school in Portugal

By BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former students and faculty members from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music have arrived with their families in Portugal. The 273-person group, including some 150 students, flew into Lisbon from Doha, Qatar, on Monday. Their departure from Afghanistan was staggered in five airlifts to Doha over six weeks this fall. Members of the group are being granted asylum in Portugal and they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school in the European country. The musicians are among tens of thousands of Afghans, including many from the country’s sports and arts community, who have fled since Taliban fighters seized power in August, when the U.S. and NATO ended their 20-year military presence.