Travis Scott’s spiked seltzer has been discontinued

Travis Scott’s spiked hard seltzer CACTI has been discontinued, Anheuser-Busch said.

“After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision,” an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said in a statement to CNN Business.

All press releases related to CACTI and Travis Scott are no longer available on the Anheuser-Busch website.

Nike postponed the launch of the Air Max 1 X Cactus Jack “out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival,” the shoemaker said.

The CACTI deal ending comes after the Astroworld festival tragedy on Nov. 5, in which 10 people died and many more were injured. At least seven of the victims’ families declined Scott’s offer to pay for their funerals, CNN reported. As of November, at least 140 lawsuits have been filed in connection to the festival tragedy.

Scott announced the partnership for the agave-spiked seltzer in December 2020. His other promotions included a McDonald’s meal and a Fortnite concert deal with video game developer Epic Games, which set an all-time concurrent views record for the platform with more than 12.3 million viewers.

