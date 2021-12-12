Tom Brady’s 700th TD pass lifts Bucs over Bills 33-27 in OT

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady became the NFL’s all-time completions leader and threw his 700th touchdown pass for the winning score as the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a 33-27 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Brady also scored on a quarterback sneak set up by the 7,143rd completion of an unmatched 22-year career featuring seven Super Bowl victories. The Bucs won it on Breshad Perriman’s 58-yard catch-and-run in OT. Josh Allen threw for 308 yards and two TDs for Buffalo. He also rushed for 109 yards and a TD.