Australia and South Korea sign defense deal as leaders meet

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia and South Korea have signed a $680 million defense deal as South Korean President Moon Jae-in became the first foreign leader to visit Australia since the pandemic began. The deal will see South Korean defense company Hanwha provide Australia with artillery weapons, supply vehicles and radars. It’s the largest defense contract struck between Australia and an Asian nation, and comes at a time of heightened tensions between Australia and China. Australia and South Korea have also agreed to upgrade the formal ties between the nations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said his government was committed to keeping the region safe and the new contract would help modernize the Australian army.