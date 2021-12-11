Three victims shot overnight at house party in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding a shooting at a house party.

EPSO received multiple calls about the shooting on Saturday, December 11th around midnight. Residents said they heard around five shots at a house party in the 2100 block of Wild Turkey Drive.

Once deputies arrived, along with detectives from the Investigations Division, they found three victims from the party with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

EPSO says, "At this time, we do not have suspect information to release. We are asking for the community for any information that may help us to solve this crime. No matter how slight the information may be, we ask you share it with us by contacting our Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666 or email us at Tips@elpasoco.com."

Deputies add that they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community.