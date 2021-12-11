Pope cites new book on nun abuse in warning to superiors

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is drawing attention to a problem that the Vatican has long sought to downplay: the abuses of power by mother superiors against nuns who have little recourse but to obey. Francis met Saturday with members of the Vatican’s congregation for religious orders. Francis cited a new investigative expose of the problem written by a reporter for the Holy See’s media. The book, published in Italy last month, contains 11 cases of current or former religious sisters who suffered abuses at the hands of their superiors. Most were psychological and spiritual abuses, which often resulted in the women leaving or being thrown out of their communities and questioning their faith.