Mohammed leads Georgetown past Syracuse 79-75

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aminu Mohammed had career highs of 23 points and 13 rebounds and Georgetown overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Syracuse 79-75. Mohammed, a freshman who also had a personal-best five assists, led an early second-half rally that gave the Hoyas a lead and put the game away with two free throws with nine seconds left. Donald Carey added 18 points with four 3-pointers, Kaiden Rice had 15 points on five 3s and Collin Holloway added 10 points off the bench. For Syracuse, Buddy Boeheim had 17 points, Joe Girard 15, Jesse Edwards and Cole Swider 12 each and Jimmy Boeheim 10.