Manuel Santana, Spanish tennis trailblazer, dies at 83

MADRID (AP) — Spanish tennis trailblazer Manuel “Manolo” Santana has died at the age of 83. The Madrid Open announced the death of its honorary president on Saturday. No cause of death was given. Santana was the first man from Spain to win a Grand Slam singles title. He won four major singles championships: at the French Open in 1961 and 1964, at the U.S. Open in 1965 and at Wimbledon in 1966, the same year he reached the No. 1 ranking. Rafael Nadal on social media thanked Santana for “opening the way for others.” Spain’s king and its prime minister echoed the sentiments of Nadal, calling Santana a “legend.”