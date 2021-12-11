Germany’s Social Democrats elect top three party leaders

CHEMNITZ, Germany (AP) — Party delegates from Germany’s center-left Social Democrats, the senior partner in the country’s new coalition government, have elected three top officials. The developments Saturday came just days after its candidate, Olaf Scholz, became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor, opening up a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure. Scholz’ government is composed of his center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Lars Klingbeil, 43, and Saskia Esken, 60, will be the party’s co-leaders, the German news agency dpa reported. The former head of the party’s youth wing, 32-year-old Kevin Kühnert, will be its new secretary general, the party’s third position.