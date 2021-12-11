Colorado Springs firefighters responding to large single-family house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department are responding to a large single-family house fire Saturday morning. According to CSFD, multiple units are on the scene of the fire, which is near the Kissing Camels Golf Club.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews are still working to control the fire at this time. pic.twitter.com/WbBMccMJek — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 11, 2021

Officials say the exact location of the fire is at 1433 Smoochers Circle.

CSFD says the "incident command has requested a second alarm." They add that it is an active fire scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

As of 7:45 Saturday morning, CSFD adds that crews have the main body of fire knocked down and "are containing the hidden fire".

CSFD asks that you please avoid the area. We will update this article as we learn more.