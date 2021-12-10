Season of Sharing Toy Drive in Colorado Springs raises more than 3,000 toys

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a day of fundraising, KRDO's Season of Sharing Toy Drive raised 3,446 toys for children in Southern Colorado.

KRDO partnered with Toys for Tots and Christmas Unlimited to host a toy drive at the American Furniture Warehouse off I-25 and Fillmore in Colorado Springs.

These toys will go towards children in need across Southern Colorado.

If you can't make it to American Furniture Warehouse to donate in person, you can also donate monetarily by clicking this link!