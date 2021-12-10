Probe by Poland refutes Belarus account of diverted flight

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish security officials say the diversion to Minsk of a Lithuania-bound flight carrying a self-exiled Belarusian journalist was an act of “state terrorism” carried out to detain an opponent of Belarus’ government. Poland’s Internal Security Agency and prosecutors investigated the May 23 incident in which a Ryanair jetliner registered in Poland was ordered to land in the capital of Belarus due to an alleged bomb threat. Journalist Raman Pratasevich was removed from the plane and arrested. A security services spokesperson presented findings from Poland’s investigation on Friday. The investigation concluded there was no bomb and that Belarusian security officers gave an air traffic controller instructions to order the plane to land in Minsk.