New UK mask rules start as Johnson under fire over parties

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Tighter restrictions to curb the coronavirus have gone into effect in Britain. Starting Friday, face masks are again compulsory in indoor public spaces in England as part of measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to slow the spread of the omicron virus variant. Vaccination passes will be needed for nightclubs starting next week, and residents will be urged again to work from home. Allegations that government officials flouted rules they had imposed on the nation with lockdown-breaking parties last Christmas have heightened opposition to the return of restrictions. Multiple media outlets reported Friday that Johnson’s communications director attended a Dec. 18, 2020 staff party at the prime minister’s offices.