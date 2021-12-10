Director of Colorado behavioral health office stepping down

DENVER (AP) — The director of Colorado’s Office of Behavioral Health since 2017 is resigning next year to pursue other opportunities. Robert Werthwein made the announcement in an email obtained by Axios Denver. The office is a division of the Department of Human Services. It operates two state mental health facilities and contracts with 17 community mental health centers around the state. Werthwein’s announcement followed an investigation by the Colorado News Collaborative that revealed the community centers are treating fewer clients even though the pandemic has driven the need for services. The report also found the centers have received non-competitive state contracts and overbilled for services. The Department of Human Services says Werthwein’s move is not related to the report.