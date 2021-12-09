Timme scores 22 as No. 5 Gonzaga beats Merrimack 80-55

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 22 points, making all eight of his shots, and No. 5 Gonzaga beat cold-shooting Merrimack 80-55. Freshman center Chet Holmgren had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Julian Strawther added 15 points for Gonzaga, which has won 57 consecutive home games — the longest streak in the nation and a program record. Jordan Minor scored 17 points and Ziggy Reid had 16 for Merrimack, which is in the third season of its transition to Division I and was playing a ranked opponent for the first time.