Savarese’s history with NYCFC dates back to Cosmos days

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese has had success against NYCFC before, dating back to his days as coach of the New York Cosmos. Savarese came to the Timbers in December 2017 after five seasons at the lower-tier Cosmos. The Cosmos downed NYCFC in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup in 2015. The game was dubbed the East River Derby. Last year, Savarese’s Timbers defeated NYCFC in the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back tournament in Florida. They face off again Saturday in the MLS Cup final.